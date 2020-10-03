Millwall manager has Troy Parrott latest – and points to depth of Swansea who signed Lions target

MILLWALL are hopeful Troy Parrott could return in “five or six weeks” – with Gary Rowett pointing to the enviable strength in depth of Swansea up front after the clash between the sides this weekend.

Parrott is sidelined with an ankle injury leaving Millwall short of options up front.

Rowett was asked for the latest on Parrott after the 2-1 defeat to the Swans, and if the Lions intend to go back into the market before the window closes later this month.

“We’re hoping maybe in five or six weeks he’ll be back. It’s a big blow for us because, again, we just missed someone with a little bit of some options at the top end.

“Swansea have got the three players they’ve got, they’ve got some excellent players up there – we tried to sign [Jamal] Lowe ourselves.

“The likes of [Andre] Ayew, [Morgan] Gibbs-White, and they bring on [Viktor] Gyökeres – we’d like to have that type of option to bring on the pitch.

“If Troy’s available he’s certainly got that star quality. But I think as a club we’d like to improve that area.

“As a manager it’s always the aim to try to strengthen the squad. But certainly today we had enough out there to get something out of the game.”

Image: Millwall FC