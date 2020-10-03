‘Pretty embarrassing’ – Millwall boss Gary Rowett on 25-roll Swansea forward Andre Ayew

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett wasn’t happy with the antics of Andre Ayew in their Championship clash with Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

In the second half on Saturday, Ayew collapsed screaming and clutching his face after an off-the-ball incident with Jake Cooper, prompting an angry response from Millwall’s players.

Swansea defeated the Lions 2-1.

“I’ve watched it back, they felt it was a blatant elbow,” Rowett said. “When I’ve watched it back, as he’s run across Coops, Coops’s arm comes out and he’s run into his arm.

“Whether Coops throws his arm or not, the fact is whatever contact is there wouldn’t make anyone fall to the floor and roll around screaming. [Connor] Roberts did it first half, Ayew did it second half.

“In my opinion there’s no place for that in the game. But they’re good players, they’re a good team. They move the ball well.

“But if you’re asking about that [Ayew] incident in particular, I thought it was pretty embarrassing, in truth. There wasn’t a mark on him, put it that way, when he got up.

“What I would say is because he’s an excellent player he’s a marked man, isn’t he? Any player like that is going to get a little bit more physical attention than others.

“But in that incident there, to go down like that and roll around – he rolled about 25 times and screamed. For me, I felt it was a little bit over the top.

“You have to make your own mind up when you see the incident back. But that was my take on it.

“As I say, he’s a good player and he was probably the difference in the game today in certain moments. I’m not taking anything away from him, his quality or Swansea’s quality.

“But for me that was a little bit unsavoury.”

Image: Millwall FC