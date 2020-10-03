REPORT: Swansea City 2-1 Millwall

TOM Bradshaw scored for the first time in 25 games but it wasn’t enough to earn his side any points as Millwall lost 2-1 to Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Jake Bidwell put Swansea in front in the first minute of the second half but the Lions responded five minutes later as Bradshaw equalised for his first goal since January 4.

Steve Cooper’s side went back in front with 22 minutes left through Ben Cabango and Jake Cooper saw a late header tipped over as Millwall lost for the first time in the league this season.

Match action

Swansea had two-thirds of the possession in the first half but had just one shot on target, the same as the visiting Lions.

Bart Bialkowski kept out Matt Grimes’ effort 21 minutes in after Jed Wallace had Millwall’s first chance in the seventh minute when he saw a shot blocked.

In the 31st minute Mahlon Romeo had another attempt blocked after he had been found by Ryan Woods.

Cooper registered Millwall’s first attempt on target from Wallace’s cross but it was a comfortable save for goalkeeper Steven Benda.

Bidwell put the hosts ahead just after the break with his first goal for the Swans when he slotted home from Morgan Gibbs-White’s ball.

Millwall responded with Mason Bennett driving forward to find Wallace, but he fired just wide of the post.

But it didn’t take the visitors long to get back on terms through Bradshaw, who made space before finding the bottom right corner from Shaun Hutchinson’s set-up.

Both sides traded efforts in the 55th minute when Gibbs-White was denied and then at the other end Bennett and then Cooper couldn’t force their side in front.

In the 68th minute, Bialkowski produced a brilliant save to keep out Bidwell’s back-heel, but centre-back Cabango reacted to make it 2-1.

Lions boss Gary Rowett sent on Matt Smith and Connor Mahoney for Bradshaw and Bennett in the 74th minute.

A minute later skipper Alex Pearce strode into Swansea’s half to test Benda who tipped over.

Pearce was taken off with five minutes left as Jon Dadi Bodvarsson came on and the Lions changed to four at the back.

Cooper was denied again in the first of five minutes of added-time when Benda tipped over his header from Wallace’s corner.

Misery in the rain in Wales

It’s been such a difficult start to the season, with Millwall facing three sides in their opening four games that are expected to challenge for the play-offs.

The Lions shouldn’t be too disheartened after their defeat in Wales, though they won’t like having so long to stew over it as they don’t play again until they travel to Wycombe on October 17 after the international break.

Perhaps they will have added another attacker to their squad by then. They need more depth there with Troy Parrott injured, and just three goals scored in four league games.

They also need more from others, certainly from Mahoney who has yet to transfer cup form to the league. And from Bodvarsson whose goal return isn’t convincing.

There will be twists and turns in the transfer market, and it will be interesting to see which players survive and if there are any new recruits on the team coach pulling into Adams Park in two weeks – just hours after the closure of the domestic transfer window.

Striker gets deserved goal

If you were making an argument which Millwall player most deserved a goal, then you would have had a strong case in backing Bradshaw.

Wallace even said after scoring twice in two games this season he would prefer if his team-mate were on the scoresheet instead.

Bradshaw missed a gilt-edged chance in the 1-1 draw against Brentford last weekend and it must have been on his mind all week, but you will never hear criticism from his team-mates, who hugely appreciate his non-stop work ethic.

Still, strikers know their worth his often weighed in goals, but this one will be a weight off Bradshaw’s shoulders.

It was just a pity it didn’t result in his side getting anything across the border.

Team news

Rowett opted for an unchanged starting XI following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with likely promotion contenders Brentford.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce (Bodvarsson, 85), Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J. Wallace, Bradshaw (Smith, 74), Bennett (Mahoney, 74).

Subs: Fielding, M. Wallace, Williams, Thompson.

Image: Millwall FC