TEAM NEWS: Swansea City vs. Millwall

MILLWALL are in Wales where their unbeaten record in the league this season is on the line against Swansea.

The Lions have won one and drawn two of their opening three games. The Swans are third with seven points after two wins and a draw.

Team news

Gary Rowett has opted for an unchanged eleven again, following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with likely promotion contenders Brentford.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J. Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett

Subs: Fielding, M. Wallace, Williams, Thompson, Mahoney, Smith, Bodvarsson