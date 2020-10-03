TEAM NEWS: Swansea City vs. Millwall
MILLWALL are in Wales where their unbeaten record in the league this season is on the line against Swansea.
The Lions have won one and drawn two of their opening three games. The Swans are third with seven points after two wins and a draw.
Team news
Gary Rowett has opted for an unchanged eleven again, following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with likely promotion contenders Brentford.
5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J. Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett
Subs: Fielding, M. Wallace, Williams, Thompson, Mahoney, Smith, Bodvarsson
⚠️ STARTING XI ⚠️
Here's how the #Swans line up for this afternoon's match against @MillwallFC…
▪️ @stevenbenda1 makes his Swans senior debut.
▪️ Woodman and @yandhanda both miss out due to a stomach bug.
▪️ Gyökeres starts on the bench.
In association with @SwanseaUni ???? pic.twitter.com/pb0wp2IwSj
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 3, 2020