‘F**k you!’ Millwall’s Jed on relentless intensity – and how squad marked Matt Smith’s marriage

IT was a moment that showed the relentless intensity of the Championship, and the severe demands team-mates place on each other.

It was late on in Millwall’s game against Blackburn at The Den in July and Jed Wallace had just sprinted 100 yards back into a defensive position after the Lions had lost the ball high up the pitch.

The hosts are 1-0 up, Rovers are in possession and Alex Pearce has high standards. The empty stadium allows you to hear interactions between players. “Jed, Jed, PRESS, PRESS!” the Millwall skipper yells. Wallace has just about enough puff in his chest to roar back, “f**k you!”

It’s hard to imagine any other workplace where that could happen and there wouldn’t be some kind of fall-out between colleagues.

“Erm, I guess we don’t have fans there to drown that out,” Wallace said when asked about it. “Listen, Pearcey and Willo [Shaun Williams] are two of my best friends that are bound to be honest.

“They’re both people that I look up to on and off the pitch. I travel in with Pearcey so we spend a lot of time together.

“It’s a man’s game, at the end of the day. We’re on the pitch together and people are having a go at each other, people are encouraging each other. That’s because we’ve got a group of players that care. We care so much, we’re so desperate to do well and we have such great belief that we can achieve something that it’s win at all costs.

“I don’t just go to football training and come home. That’s not how I am and that’s not how most of the lads are. We’re passionate. We care. It’s not just a case of we go into work, we come home and that’s it. We really want to do well.

“It’s hard, to be honest, football is hard. It’s fine lines. He shouts at me, I shout at him. Someone says this to me, the gaffer says I’ve got to do this better. I tell Mason [Bennett] he’s got to do this, Mason tells Jon [Dadi Bodvarsson]. That’s the way it needs to be. That’s the environment and if we’re not performing then the pressure’s on.

“What we have got is a group of lads who can shout at each other, but when we win and we go into the changing room everyone has a hug and we all pat each other on the back. Then you go home and have a great weekend because you’re won.

“That’s what it is. There are clubs where people don’t care, but it’s just not like that a Millwall. We’ve got a passionate group of lads who want to achieve something and we believe we can.

“I’m used to 20,000 people having a go at me so just Pearcey having a go at me isn’t too bad!”

Wallace continued: “Me and Pearcey are very similar, we play on the edge. The reason we do it is because we care. If you didn’t care you’d just go, ‘whatever’. But we want to win and we expect the most from each other. That’s the way it is, it comes out on the pitch.

“I’m sure the lads will be the first to tell you if we have to have a few cross words over the course of the season no one will care if we achieve our goal.

“Every football club will say, ‘yeah, we’ve got a great changing room’. But believe me when I say it, we’ve got a great changing room in terms of togetherness. The gaffer has said it’s the best changing room he’s had at all the clubs he’s worked at.

“It is no coincidence that every player that comes on loan they want to sign [permanently]. That speaks volumes. Scotty [Malone] signs because he speaks to Benno and Benno has said how much he loves it.

“Football is a very small world and people hear about our changing room. I speak to my mates and they say, ‘you lot are doing this’. Matt Smith got married a couple of Sundays ago so Monday morning everyone wore suits. We put balloons out and everything for him and he comes in in his tracksuit and we’re all there with suits on.

“It’s just little bits of banter like that over the course of a long, tiring season just gives you a lift. That’s one thing we’ll never fall short of, team spirit.

“It really can make a difference. You see teams going getting beat 4-0. But we’re always in a game because we’ve got togetherness and when the going gets tough we give our all.

“We need to take more responsibility to show more quality on the ball, because I know we can. The gaffer said after [Rotherham] – he summed it up perfectly – that we need to be better but don’t take it for granted that we fight for every single ball and give our all. The fans see that.

“There are so many positive things to Millwall. Yeah, maybe it’s a negative that we can’t go sign £20million players but at the end of the day we make the absolute most of what we’ve got against the so-called bigger clubs.

“This season we’ll try to look to upset a few teams and if we get into that top half of the table then anything can happen.”

Image: Millwall FC