CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Swansea vs. Millwall

TWO unbeaten league records this season are on the line when Millwall face Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Lions will be without the injured Troy Parrott and Billy Mitchell against Steve Cooper’s side.

Otherwise boss Gary Rowett has plenty of options as he mulls over his team selection ahead of the trip to Wales.

The Swans finished two points ahead of Millwall in sixth last season, before they lost to Brentford in the play-off semi-finals.

“Swansea are a good passing side, they got to the lay-offs last season. We had two very good games against them,” Rowett said.

“They’ve got some top quality players and we’ll have to be at our best. Steve Cooper’s done a really good job there. They had a good start to last season and then a middle bit that would test any manager. But they came through it really well.

“We pretty much know what we’ve got to do to go and get a result, but of course against teams like this who are very creative you’re always going to be tested defensively.

“We know what these types of games are about and we’re trying to maintain our good start to the season.”

Meanwhile, Swansea’s Jamal Lowe has urged his side not to be “too complacent” ahead of the clash.

Cooper’s side are third in the league with two wins and a draw in three games. The Lions and Swansea are two of seven unbeaten teams in the Championship. Neither side has conceded a goal from play yet.

Lowe has been a transfer target for Millwall the last two summers, but opted to join Wigan from Portsmouth in 2019 and Swansea this season.

“The mood in the dressing room is positive, obviously we’ve still got work to do and you can never get too complacent,” Lowe told Swansea’s official website.

“But as a start it has been pretty good, we’re three games in and we haven’t conceded a goal yet, and seven points from nine is a very good record.

“As a team we just want to carry this on now, we don’t want to take our foot off the gas. We want to get a run going and stamp our authority on the league.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett.

Match odds: Swansea 13/10 Draw 21/10 Millwall 21/10

Last meeting: Championship (June 30, 2020): Millwall 1-1 Swansea (Bennett, 21; Bialkowski, 66 og).

Image: Millwall FC