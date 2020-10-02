Behind Enemy Lines: Swansea City

MILLWALL are back on the road this weekend looking for their second successive away victory when they take on Swansea.

The Lions broke their away duck at the Liberty Stadium in November last season, where Gary Rowett unleashed the now-preferred 5-2-3 formation.

Millwall remain unbeaten in the league this season following two draws against Stoke and Brentford and victory over Rotherham United.

Swansea are third with seven points from three games.

Alex Grace caught up with Swansea fan Nathan Hunt ahead of the match.

Twitter: @NHunt67

Why do you support Swansea?

Like most because my dad took me to a game. Originally I’m from Merthyr, which is around 30 miles from Swansea.

What season did you first start following the Swans?

I started following Swansea in 2006.

There have been a good few memorable seasons, especially in the Premier League. But the play-off semi-final win against Nottingham forest in 2011 was special.

Last season was a respectable one, finishing sixth and qualifying for the play-offs – what do you think you can achieve this season?

I thought we over-achieved last season. If we could bring in a decent strike then we have a squad capable of a strong play-off push.

Our younger players will have benefitted from last year’s experience.

Steve Cooper was appointed last summer – is he the still the man to lead the club forward?

Yes. I think he’s definitely well-suited to bringing this young squad on.

I do feel he could loosen the reins a little and play a little more attack-minded than we currently are.

The change to a five-man defence helped our play-off push last season, but sometimes against lesser opposition I’d much prefer we went four at the back and go for it.

What are your aspirations for the season?

I think we have a good young squad with real talent which can only get better. A play-off position should be the minimum target for us this season.

Gary Rowett was appointed Millwall boss last October – what do you make of the job he’s done so far?

I’m a fan of Gary’s. He seems to be building something at Millwall and given time he could be the man to lead them to a play-off push at least.

What do you think of the start your team has made?

A good start but we made the same last season and didn’t really kick on.

Hopefully this season is different. Playing behind closed doors is actually beneficial to our young team, in my opinion, and a reason we finished last season strongly.

Are you happy with Swansea’s summer business?

Yes, some very solid additions (including former Millwall target Jamal Lowe).

Hopefully we can keep hold of a couple, which would be more important than possibly signing more, though we need another out-and-out striker. Cooper has spoken publicly about wanting another centre-forward.

If you could add two Millwall players to the Swansea side, who would they be and why?

Jed Wallace, unsurprisingly. We could do with pace on the wings. An excellent player who I’m sure Millwall will hope to hold on to for as long as they can.

And Mahlon Romeo looks a very good attacking right-back also.

Who are Swansea’s danger men?

Andre Ayew in all honesty is a Premier League talent playing in the Championship.

Morgan Gibbs-White looks an excellent loan signing from Wolves and I’m expecting a big season from him.

Obviously due Covid-19 fans are unable to attend games at present – will you following from home?

Yes. Saturday can be a busy day for me with work, but I’ll be keeping a close eye on the game.

What’s your predicted Swansea starting XI and formation?

We will play the five at the back again with Cabango-Rodon-Guehi which I think is the strongest in the league. I’d imagine it will be the same starting line-up as the Wycombe game.

3-4-3

Woodman; Cabango, Rodon, Guehi; Roberts, Smith, Grimes, Bidwell; Gibbs-White, Ayew, Lowe.

Finally, a score prediction?

2-0 to Swansea. I think it will be a tight, cagey game to begin with but I’m hoping we can create chances as we grow into the contest.

The first goal will be vital, in my opinion.

Graphic: @jay_taylor18