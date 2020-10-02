Defender would consider permanent Millwall move from Derby – but has other aims for now

SCOTT Malone has admitted he would consider a permanent move to Millwall – but his only focus for now is rediscovering his best form and helping the Lions improve on last season’s eighth-place finish.

Malone, 29, is on a season-long loan from Derby and is unlikely to have a future with the Rams after this campaign.

The former Fulham defender said he left Derby on good terms with boss Phillip Cocu. Malone signed a three-year deal when he joined from Huddersfield in the summer of 2018.

The left wing-back knows that if he plays well for the Lions this season then it could open the door next summer.

“The way I’ve come in and fit in, yeah, of course, I would like it to turn into a permanent move, definitely,” Malone told NewsAtDen.

“But I think it’s too early down the line, I’ve only been here three, four weeks. It’s just a personal things at the minute, really. I need to play regular football again, I need to rediscover my best form. I’ve [started] only three league games in ten, eleven months. I need to get back to that level of sharpness and level of consistency.

“I’m just here to help the team. It’s a team that wants to be promoted and I want to try to help get them one or two more places up the league from where they were last year.

“That’s all I’m thinking about at the moment. But if I were to imagine it and they said, ‘look, we want to give you a permanent deal’, then it’s definitely something I’d think about.

“But no one knows where we’re going to be, let alone football, no one knows where the world’s going to be. You’ve just got to take every week as it comes.

“Like, last week we were mean to have the fans in and now no one knows when we can have them back in, so that’s going to affect it.

“I’m just going to concentrate on playing football now and see what comes down the line.”

This is Malone’s second spell at Millwall. He transferred to Cardiff in January 2015 in the season the Lions were relegated to League One before Neil Harris revived them.

While most of his team-mates from that period have left, he has seen how much the club has come on in five years.

“There’s only Thommo [Ben Thompson] and Shaun Williams, they’re the only two players I played with so it’s hard to draw a comparison, really, between the squads,” Malone said.

“Last season Millwall finished eighth, it’s in a much better place than it was when I was there. The lads were really disappointed not to make the play-offs so that shows how far the club’s come in the last five years.

“It’s been really good so far, it’s quite an easy changing room to fit into. But you have to fit into the ethos. It self-polices in a way. You have to buy into what the group does, no one goes off on a tangent doing their own thing. If you buy into it then it’s pretty easy.

“I knew Pearcey [Alex Pearce] from Derby anyway and I drove Mason [Bennett] down. That makes it a little bit easier. I’d played against most of them anyway. In football you regularly come across each other.”

Image: Millwall FC