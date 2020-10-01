Lions boss eyes loan moves for Millwall youngsters: ‘The next step is to go and get minutes’

MILLWALL could loan out some of their young players to add competitive first-team football to the next stage of their development.

Left-back Junior Tiensia and central defender Harry Ransom are two players who Millwall believe would benefit from loan moves.

Lions boss Gary Rowett said recently he wants to keep defender Hayden Muller at the club for the moment, but the 18-year-old centre-back could also go out if the right offer comes in.

Muller has played twice for the first team, making his debut alongside Tyler Burey against Huddersfield last season.

“The likes of Junior, Harry, they’re quite not in the first team at the minute so we’re looking at the option of a loan,” Rowett said.

“I really like the fact that our under-23s are strong. We’re trying to play the same system so we have good continuity.

“We’ve had Hayden and Tyler involved with the first team. But for some players the next step for them is a loan to go and play some match minutes. Whichever way we do it the whole aim is to get them closer to the first team.

“Every player has a slightly different plan and for Junior I’d imagine that would probably be to get him out on loan at a good level and see if he can develop further.

“He’s certainly got the raw qualities of what we’re looking for.”

