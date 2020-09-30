NewsAtDen’s September Millwall Player of the Month

RYAN Woods has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month in the Championship for September, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 26-year-old Millwall midfielder carded an average score of 7.3 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system in the first month of the season.

Woods ended the month with a better average rating than Jake Cooper (7.27) and Bart Bialkowski (7.17) as Gary Rowett’s side didn’t concede from play in three games.

