Friday, January 8, 2021
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

Ratings 

NewsAtDen’s September Millwall Player of the Month

Staff

RYAN Woods has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month in the Championship for September, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 26-year-old Millwall midfielder carded an average score of 7.3 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system in the first month of the season.

Woods ended the month with a better average rating than Jake Cooper (7.27) and Bart Bialkowski (7.17) as Gary Rowett’s side didn’t concede from play in three games.

Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper
Bart Bialkowski kept two clean sheets in three league games in September

Image: Millwall FC 

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)