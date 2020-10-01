Millwall manager Gary Rowett on whether Lions need new forward after Troy Parrott’s injury

MILLWALL were looking to add another attacking player to their squad anyway in this transfer window – even before Troy Parrott was ruled out potentially until November with an ankle injury.

Parrott was set to see a specialist this week and Millwall were also in contact with Tottenham’s medical staff after a scan indicated the on-loan striker could be out for six to eight weeks.

The Lions were hoping to get a fuller prognosis later this week.

Millwall tried to sign centre-forward Kieffer Moore earlier this summer before the Wales international chose to go to Neil Harris’ Cardiff City.

A report this week linked the Lions with a move for Canada international Liam Millar from Liverpool, a club Millwall boss Gary Rowett has a good relationship with.

Rowett insists the Millwall are not in a “mad rush” to sign someone just because of Parrott’s injury, but he isn’t ruling out signing another forward player before the deadline of October 5.

“We’re looking at every market anyway,” Rowett said. “As I’ve said previously my job is to see where we can strengthen and add value in those areas.

“When you’ve not scored as many goals as you’d like then of course those areas tend to get more focus.

“I would imagine every single Championship club out there is thinking, ‘can we get another striker? Can we get another winger?’

“That’s where your goals are and that’s what wins you games.

“We’re looking, but it’s out of choice, it’s not as if all of a sudden there’s a mad rush to do that. It’s an area that we’re looking at different ways to strengthen and be more creative, so we’ll continue to do that until the parting shot.”

Rowett insists that even if Millwall don’t recruit before next week’s deadline, he is happy with his squad.

“Absolutely, we’ve got a squad that finished just outside the play-offs last season,” he said. “We’ve added a couple of players to that. So I’m certainly not unhappy.

“We’ve got a great group, and you see that every day when you work with them. There are players who haven’t started league games who are going to be massive players for us.

“Of course, if an opportunity arises you always want to be flexible to see if there are players out there that can add a little bit more to your group.

“Happy but still nevertheless looking like any other manager.”

