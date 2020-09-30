Frank has Field day as boy George keeps record intact in Millwall win at Queens Park Rangers

FRANK Fielding played 90 minutes and saved a penalty as Millwall under-23s picked up their first win of the 2020-21 Professional Development League season on Monday by defeating Queens Park Rangers 2-1.

An own-goal and a George Alexander strike keeps Kevin Nugent’s youngsters unbeaten, with two draws and a win this season.

Ody Alfa scored late for the Hoops but it was only a consolation.

Fielding, 32, didn’t have to wait long to be involved at QPR’s Harlington training ground. After Olamide Shodipo was fouled in the area in the seventh minute Ryan Manning had the chance to put his side in front, but couldn’t beat Fielding.

Manning’s luck continued to be out as he struck the post two minutes later.

Millwall went in front two minutes after half-time when Joe Gubbins put the ball into the back of his own net.

Alexander, 18, was denied by the woodwork in the 71st minute when he smashed an effort off the crossbar, and then two minutes later Aramide Oteh’s shot clipped the outside of Fielding’s post.

But Alexander wasn’t going to be denied as he kept his record of scoring in every game this season intact when he made it 2-0 with 10 minutes left. It’s three goals in three games for the youngster.

Alfa made it 2-1 but the hosts couldn’t force an equaliser.

Nugent’s side have a south London derby next Tuesday when they face Charlton at their Calmont Road base.

Queens Park Rangers: Kelly, Kane, Masterson, Gubbins, Hamalainen, Ball, Manning, Bettache, Shodipo, Smyth, Oteh. Subs: Cooper, Duke-McKenna, Domi, Trialist.

Millwall: Fielding, Brown (Skeffington, 82), Tiensia, Strachan, Muller, Topalloj, Burey, Moss (Boateng, 88), Alexander, O’Brien, Duncan. Subs not used: Gillmore, Abdulmalik.

