‘Just needs one to go in off his knee’ – Millwall’s Jed Wallace backs ‘friend’ Bradders to get off mark

JED Wallace has revealed his selfless nature – by saying he would prefer Tom Bradshaw to be on the score sheet instead.

Wallace has scored two goals in his last two games, earning Millwall four points against Rotherham and Brentford.

Bradshaw missed a chance against the Bees when he fired just wide of the post with the score at 1-1 after Wallace had nodded the Lions in front.

“It’s difficult because ultimately strikers are always judged on their goals,” Wallace said. “What you don’t see is how much Bradders gives us. You realise when we analyse the games back and he hasn’t been playing how much work he does get through.

“It’s down to us as a group sometimes to give him better service. Bradders has been brilliant, to be honest, in the last two games. He’s not scoring but I’m sure that if we take four points from every two games he’ll be happy with that.

“He’s my friend as well as someone I play with, and to be honest I’d rather he scored than me at the moment. I just feel like he deserves a goal and I’m sure it’ll come if he keeps working hard. Hopefully he’ll bobble one in off his knee, I think he just needs one to get going.”

Millwall have five points from three games, but Wallace feels there is plenty of room for improvement.

He said: “It’s frustrating because we hadn’t played well [in the first two games]. It’s a positive and a negative because we haven’t played well this season, but we’d also picked up four points from two games. So it’s like a catch-22 where you say we’re very hard to beat, we want to play better, but we’ve got four points from six available.

“[Saturday] we saw that when we play against a good team that open up and play possession football themselves, naturally there are spaces or me, Benno [Mason Bennett], and Mahlon [Romeo] to counter-attack.

“You saw the importance of someone like Woodsy [Ryan Woods] today in the second half getting on the ball. At times we showed what a good side that we’re going to be this season.

“Bradders had a great chance after some good football and if he had scored that we’d be talking about two of the best goals we’ve scored as a team for a long time.

“You come off after a draw against Stoke and you’re disappointed, one, in my own performance and, two, as a team when you don’t really get going. But you come off [Saturday] and it feels much more positive. The lads are happier and I think it’s something to build on going into a similar game next weekend against Swansea who have a lot of possession as well.”

