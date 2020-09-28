Millwall boss reveals instruction he gave captain to deal with new Brentford tactic this season

GARY Rowett gave a tactical insight into his half-time instructions on Saturday when he felt Brentford’s more direct play was causing his side problems.

The addition of Ivan Toney from Peterborough – for a fee potentially rising to £10million – in the summer has given the Bees the option of a longer ball forward to the striker.

It meant that when the Lions pressed their opponents high up the pitch, Brentford could go direct to Toney and attempt to play off the second balls.

Toney scored his side’s goal from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw after he was fouled by Shaun Hutchinson as the pair challenged for a cross.

Rowett had a specific instruction for Alex Pearce at the break.

“I spoke to Pearcey a little bit at half-time and said if we go and press and commit to the press then you’ve got to go and deal with that longer ball up to Toney,” Rowett said.

“I didn’t think we did it very well first half at all. They had a couple of opportunities where we don’t win it and the ball ends up landing in that big space in front of our back three. That’s why it’s so important to go and dominate those balls. That’s a different side to Brentford’s game this year and we dealt with it much better second half.

“I thought we defended very well. You can see Brentford are excellent, their front three stretch your back five across the pitch. Every time your wing-back jumps out to attack they just go and play in those little spaces.

“But I thought we caused them just as many problems. We hit the woodwork, the keeper’s made two or three good saves. And we missed a couple of good chances.

“So I was really pleased with the performance.”

Image: Millwall FC