Millwall manager on Tom Bradshaw’s late miss against Brentford and his hope for forward

GARY Rowett refused to criticise Tom Bradshaw after the striker’s missed chance against Brentford on Saturday.

Bradshaw shot wide from a good position in front of goal after Mason Bennett’s flick had set him up.

The forward hasn’t scored in his last 24 games.

“It’s hard to be critical of Tom,” Rowett said. “You see it again, he works incredibly hard, presses brilliantly for us. With those front three we’ve got lots of energy and we need energy in those positions.

“He does it so well. What you then hope is he has a little run. He had a run last season of scoring seven goals in [12] games.

“What he hasn’t managed to do at the moment is break that duck to then go on that next run.

“He’s getting some chances, though he’s not getting as many chances as any striker would like. Sometimes you have to make those count.

“He’s working as hard as he can, and I’m sure it will drop. Of course as a manager you see that one chance late in the game and you’re hoping that one of your players goes and takes it.

“But that’s football.”

Image: Millwall FC