Millwall boss has pessimistic update on Troy Parrott as Lions await results for on-loan Spurs man

GARY Rowett doesn’t expect a swift return to action for Troy Parrott.

Parrott suffered an ankle injury on his debut against Burnley last Wednesday and had to be withdrawn at the break.

Rowett provided an update on the forward after the 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday.

“Troy’s still swollen. We’re still waiting on the scan results, so we don’t know definitively where he’s at,” Rowett said.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit more than two weeks, the way it looks. We’ll get clear news on that over the next half a week.”

Image: Millwall FC