Brentford boss Thomas Frank on Millwall: ‘100% top-six contenders, less predictable’

BRENTFORD boss Thomas Frank dished out the compliments about Millwall after their 1-1 London derby draw on Saturday.

Frank said he “100 per cent” expects the Lions to challenge for a top-six place in the Championship this season.

“I said it before this game, that I was quite impressed what Gary [Rowett] and his coaching staff did throughout last year and going into this season,” Frank said.

“The way they press aggressively. It suits them to play a little bit more because then they’re less predictable. The front three is really dynamic and a constant threat.

“But they still have the Millwall DNA and I think it’s important to have that for the identity of the club and the fans. They are so aggressive in the duels and play slightly direct sometimes.”

Image: Millwall FC