Millwall boss on his side’s quality on the ball, penalty decisions – and Tom Bradshaw chance

GARY Rowett feels Millwall should get more credit for the quality of football they play after Jed Wallace finished off an excellent move before Brentford pegged back the hosts at The Den on Saturday.

Wallace put Millwall in front in the fourth minute when he headed Mason Bennett’s cross from the left past Luke Daniels.

Brentford were given the chance to equalise when Shaun Hutchinson fouled Ivan Toney, and the striker beat Bart Bialkowski from the penalty spot.

Mahlon Romeo saw a fierce drive come back off the post in the 36th minute.

Millwall again went close with 17 minutes left but Tom Bradshaw couldn’t hit the target from 15 yards after Bennett had set him up.

“It was an excellent game of Championship football, two slightly different sides in the way they do thing,” Rowett said. “Brentford move the ball well, they’re a talented side and one of the favourites to finish in the top two.

“We more than matched them at times and in fact probably had the better clear-cut chances. It was a great start from us, a really well-worked goal. It was really good football as well, I don’t think we get enough credit for that side of the game.

“I’m a little bit disappointed but can understand why the penalty was given. Hutch just gets the wrong side of Toney. It’s a hand on the back and Toney goes down, it’s a little bit soft.

“Then we had one late on. It’s a lack of consistency. [Christian] Norgaard wrestles Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to the ground, it’s three times as bad but nothing gets given. That’s the disappointment.

“But after that we reacted really well to go in level. We had some good spells ourselves on the ball, we played with a lot more composure. We played around Brentford’s press, and when we pressed we did it really well at times.

“It’s hard to do it all the time against Brentford because gaps started to appear, you saw that later on in the game for five or 10 minutes. Brentford are excellent at exploiting those gaps.

“There were lots of good performances. Second half we had Bradders’ chance, it was a really, really good opportunity, well-worked. It’s moments like that that you’re hoping you can just find the bottom corner and win the game.

“Nevertheless I felt it was a really good encounter.”

Rowett has encouraged his wide attacking players to try to get on the end of moves in the box. Wallace now has two goals in his last two league games.

Rowett explained: What’s tended to happen is we get high up the pitch, our wing-backs get the ball and sometimes the wide men are running to free space up for other people. I said to them, there’s three of you up there, you’ve got to get in goal-scoring positions every time the ball is high and wide with our wing-backs.

“There are a lot of things we’ve worked on. The goal was part of a well-worked move, we’ve looked at different ways to hurt teams with the formation.

“We’ve got to show the composure and the ability to do it. At times some of our play was really good.

“At times Brentford with Toney up there gives them a different threat. One or two times we pressed and then they went longer. We actually didn’t deal with that as well as I’d have liked us to, that caused us a little problem four or five times.

“But for all their possession I don’t think Bart’s had a meaningful save to make, I don’t think they created as many chances as they would have liked, but that was down to our defensive resilience.”

