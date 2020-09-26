REPORT: Millwall 1-1 Brentford

MILLWALL and Brentford shared the spoils after a high-tempo clash at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

Jed Wallace gave Millwall the lead in the fourth minute with his second goal in two games, before Ivan Toney’s 21st-minute penalty brought the Bees level.

Mahlon Romeo smashed a shot off the post before the break and Tom Bradshaw had a chance to put Millwall ahead in the second half but fired just wide of Luke Daniels’s goal.

2’ There’s an early change for Brentford as Rico Henry goes off and Dominic Thompson comes on.

4’ It’s a hectic start as the Lions land the first blow. Mason Bennett makes space for a cross on the left, and Wallace is in from the right wing to head into the bottom corner.

19’ Ryan Leonard loses possession in midfield and after Shaun Hutchinson had run into the inside-right channel off the ball Brentford look to exploit that space. Emiliano Marcondes is fouled by Romeo 25 yards out, and then fires the free-kick over.

21’ The reprieve doesn’t last long. Hutchinson is the wrong side of Toney under a cross and bundles over the striker. Toney sends Bart Bialkowski the wrong way as he finishes into the bottom left corner.

31’ Danger again as Sergi Canos beats Hutchinson on the left before aiming for Bryan Mbeumo at the far post, and it’s a crucial clearance by Jake Cooper in the six-yard box

36’ Millwall have their best spell of possession of the game. After Scott Malone’s cross from the left clears Bennett’s head, there’s a chance for Romeo who crashes a vicious angled shot off the left-hand post from 25 yards.

47’ Huge chance for the Bees as Canos crosses and Josh Da Silva could have a tap-in, but Malone gets there just in time.

From the corner from the left Christian Norgaard glances the ball just wide of the far post.

54’ Good play from Millwall down the right, Romeo cuts in and Daniels tips his left-footed effort over the bar.

Leonard’s corner is headed away, Brentford counter and a low cross is aimed for Da Silva in the box, but Wallace has run back to intercept.

65’ Millwall counter after a short free-kick routine, Bennett finds Malone on the left but his cross is too far in front of Wallace.

67’ It’s a hugely important header away by Hutchinson as Brentford have players unmarked in the box.

71’ It’s an outstanding run from Romeo and a low cross to Leonard arriving on the edge of the box, but he’s off balance as he shoots, and the ball breaks to Bennett who can’t pick out Malone.

73’ It’s so close for Millwall. Bennett flicks it back to Bradshaw 15 yards out and his shot goes inches wide.

74’ Marcondes is arriving on to a cross into the box but can’t direct his effort on target.

79’ Connor Mahoney and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson come on for Bennett and Bradshaw.

82’ Alex Pearce does outstandingly well to hold up Toney in the box, before Leonard gets a toe to the striker’s attempted lay-off to clear the danger.

84’ Pontus Jansson heads a yard over from Mbeumo’s free-kick.

86’ Another crucial header away, this time by Pearce to prevent Said Benrahma’s cross from reaching Toney. Pearce has been outstanding.

88’ Wallace’s cross is headed towards the far post by Cooper and Hutchinson just fails to get a touch.

Point for Lions and more positive signs for season

It was a game of such fine margins. Leonard loses the ball in midfield, and in a flash Brentford are good enough to know where the space is in Millwall’s defence.

Hutchinson, who was otherwise excellent apart from letting Canos go past him in the first half, momentarily gets himself the wrong side of Toney. 1-1.

Ryan Woods is essentially the risk-taker in the centre of Millwall’s midfield. If he loses the ball deep with Millwall’s back three split across the pitch, the Bees have the players to take advantage.

Hutchinson, Cooper and Pearce all made crucial interventions. Brentford have so many quality attacking players, but also a defence as physical as Millwall’s. The Lions didn’t really put much pressure on Daniels from set-pieces.

Bradshaw will be thinking about those fine margins tonight. He was presented with a glorious chance to make it 2-1. Bradshaw was in an excellent position with time to pick his spot, but he seemed to slightly slice across the ball with his right foot and he missed at the near post.

But if the billing of Brentford as top-six and possibly automatic-promotion contenders is correct, then Gary Rowett’s side can be satisfied that they mostly matched their opponents but also bettered them at times on Saturday afternoon.

Tactical advice pays off for Wallace

Wallace recently revealed he had a conversation with Rowett during the summer on how he could increase his goal threat. That is paying off so far.

One of the things Rowett told Wallace was to sometimes let others do the work and get into the 18-yard box. It was Bennett who made the breakthrough on the left with a lovely change of direction and chip into the penalty area. Wallace still had plenty to do to generate the required power to beat Daniels.

Wallace celebrated by tapping his forehead.

Millwall were unchanged from the team that started at Rotherham last weekend. Goalkeeper

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone (M Wallace, 92); Woods, Leonard; J Wallace, Bradshaw (Bodvarsson, 79), Bennett (Mahoney, 79.

Subs: Fielding, Williams, Thompson, Smith.

