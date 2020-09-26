TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Brentford – Lions unchanged for Brentford as keeper makes return

MILLWALL host west London rivals Brentford in their Championship game at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions are unbeaten in two games so far, while the Bees have taken three points from their opening two fixtures.

Team news

The side is unchanged from the team that started in the 1-0 win at Rotherham last Saturday.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett.

Subs: Fielding, M Wallace, Williams, Thompson, Mahoney, Smith, Bodvarsson.