Behind Enemy Lines: Brentford

MILLWALL are back at The Den this weekend as they face their biggest challenge of the season so far.

The Lions were beaten by Burnley in the EFL Cup on Wednesday but will be looking to put that behind them against Brentford this weekend.

The Bees have won one and lost one in the league so far but advanced to the fourth round of the EFL Cup in mid-week.

Alex Grace caught up with Brentford fan Matt Keady this week.

Why do you support Brentford?

West London lad – Brentford has been in my family for generations.

What season did you first start following the Bees?

I was brought to my first game in the 1995-96 season, but became a die-hard fan when I was a bit older, from 2004 onwards, the Martin Allen days.

The likes of Jay Tabb and Kevin O’Connor come to mind.

What is the most memorable Brentford game you’ve seen?

There have been three play-off heartbreaks that I have seen, so I’d rather go for a positive.

The season before last, when we spanked Birmingham 5-0 after they had signed a few of our players (namely our club captain, Harlee Dean, who wanted to move to a ‘bigger club’, Jota and Maxime Colin).

After last season’s heart-breaking defeat in the play-off final, is there lots of expectation on Brentford this season?

Absolutely. As a fan, I do have a few nerves because we’re on everyone’s radar now. We’ve maintained our squad so far and made some good signings.

Quietly hopeful.

Thomas Frank is a character that divides opinion amongst different fan bases – is he still the man to lead you forward?

One million per cent. Sure, he’s had some controversial moments, but his passion and organisation is infectious.

I’ll stop short of comparing him to a Jurgen Klopp type…but he’s brilliant. He’s integral to our success.

What are your aspirations for the season?

Depending on if there are any more departures, I’d say we are looking good. Fairly sure of play-offs, but I’m hoping for a top-two finish.

It’s super-competitive, though.

Gary Rowett was appointed Millwall boss last October – what do you make of the job he’s done so far?

He’s breathed a new lease of life into the team.

With my flat-mate being a die-hard Millwall fan, I’ve seen my fair share of games. He’s made some very good signings that you perhaps may not have attracted before.

I reckon, quite like Brentford last season, you will be ones to watch this time around.

It’s one defeat and one win in the league and the Bees are in the fourth round of the EFL Cup – what have you made of the start of the season?

Slow start in our first game, losing 1-0 to Birmingham – but that seems behind us. We are scoring amazing goals against good opposition.

The appetite is there, and there are signs that it was a minimal hangover from the play-offs (hopefully!).

The departure of Ollie Watkins was a blow – but overall are you happy with Brentford’s summer transfer dealings?

Watkins was incredible and will be a club legend forever – but we have got great money for him (Up to £33million).

We’ve made some key signings for extra depth that have real potential: Ivan Toney, Chrlie Goode and Saman Ghoddos. As we’ve seen before, our backroom staff have a keen eye for good players, hence the astronomical transfer profits.

Nice one Mr Benham & co.

If you could add two Millwall players to the Brentford squad, who would they be and why?

I really like Mahlon Romeo and Connor Mahoney.

Romeo is a real threat for you going forward, and is solid at the back.

Maheny has had a promising start and is a real diamond in the rough. If I could have a third, I’d love our Ginger Pirlo (Ryan Woods) to come back – but he’s in love with Millwall!

Who are Brentford’s danger men?

In terms of form – Bryan Mbeumo, Rico Henry and Christian Norgaard.

Mbeumo looks on form and scored an absolute blinder in the 3-0 win over Huddersfield in our las league game.

Henry is just unbelievable: pacey, skilful, versatile.

And Norgaard keeps everything ticking in midfield and is a complete player (as you may have seen when he was the man of the match against England recently).

Obviously due to Covid-19 fans are unable to attend games at present – will you be following it from home?

Absolutely. All my money seems to be going on iFollow games these days!

What’s your predicted Brentford starting XI and formation?

4-3-3

Raya (but could be Daniels – 60/40 on that); Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; DaSilva, Norgaard, Marcondes; Mbuemo, Toney, Fosu (though Canos and new signing Ghoddos will have a chance)

Finally, a score prediction?

I said 2-1 on a Brentford fan forum to us…BUT I think potentially score draw: 2-2.

I’m terrified at the thought of Woodsy pinging the ball to Troy Parrot if he makes a debut for you. Will be a tight affair with lots of positive attacking play from both. Can’t wait to watch.

