CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Brentford

TROY Parrott is a major doubt for Millwall this Saturday against Brentford after picking up an ankle injury in Wednesday’s EFL Cup game against Burnley at The Den.

Gary Rowett admitted following the 2-0 defeat “it doesn’t look good” after Parrott was injured early in the first half and went off at the break.

One player nearing a return to competitive senior action is Frank Fielding. The goalkeeper played for the under-23s in a 2-2 Professional Development League draw against Watford on Monday.

But Lions boss Rowett doesn’t want to rush him back into action after his first competitive appearance in more than a year.

“It’ll be more recovery, more training and then we’ll look towards the weekend to see whether he can be involved,” Rowett said.

“The first thing is he got through the game fine which is great for Frank because he’s had tough time. We want to just safely get him through a period of training and games.

“The next step is getting him in the match-day squad. He has to be ready and have had enough training and enough match minutes to go into the match-day squad, because of course if anything should happen then he’s on the pitch.

“We have to be fair to him and to ourselves but hopefully after those minutes then on Saturday there might be some possibility he could be back involved.”

Millwall face the highest scorers in the 2019-20 Championship season in the Bees, who hit the back of the net 80 times in 46 league games.

But Lions attacker Jed Wallace reckons his side not only have the back three to deal with any Championship attack, but also the best goalkeeper in the league in Bart Bialkowski.

Wallace praised the performances of Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce and Jake Cooper in the 1-0 win at Rotherham last weekend.

“On the day our back three were incredible,” Wallace said. “You saw how well they complement each other, with Coops’ and Hutchy’s athleticism and the organisation of Pearcey. You can see why we have picked up so many clean sheets, because the three of them are so solid. And we’ve got Muzza [Murray Wallace] to come into it as well.

“And with the best goalie in the league behind them you know that if someone does make a mistake or there is a bit of quality then eight or nine times out of 10 we’re going to keep a clean sheet. It’s two clean sheets in two games at the start of the season. Four points is a good start when in my opinion we haven’t played very well.

“It’s been a really positive start, but also a realisation that we can really improve. And we’re going to need to going into the two league games coming up against two teams [Brentford and Swansea] that will fancy getting into the top six again.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Leonard, Woods; J Wallace, Smith, Bennett.

Match odds: Millwall 7/4 Draw 21/10 Brentford 6/4

Last meeting: Championship (December 29, 2019): Millwall 1-0 Brentford (O’Brien, 8)

