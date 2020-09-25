£20m Maupay, £33m Watkins – Millwall boss on Brentford success and if Lions could emulate

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett says the club plans to “cast the net wider” when recruiting players as he acknowledged this weekend’s opponents Brentford’s success in the transfer market.

The Bees sold Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa this summer for a club record for the Villans of £28million, potentially rising to £33million. Brentford signed Watkins from Exeter for £1.8million.

The previous summer the west London club sold Neal Maupay to Brighton for £20million after buying him from French Ligue 1 side Saint-Étienne for £1.6million. Brendan MacFarlane, Brentford’s France-based scout, also spotted Saïd Benrahma who has been linked with a £20million-plus move to the Premier League.

Millwall haven’t seen that level of spectacular rises in values of players they have signed. They made a profit of around £7million on George Saville’s sale to Middlesbrough, while the likes of Jake Cooper and Jed Wallace would command similar fees if they were to be sold.

Brentford’s success in the transfer market has allowed them to raise the bar higher financially – they spent over £20million last summer on players such as Pontus Jansson, Mathias Jensen and Bryan Mbeumo.

Brentford’s recruitment strategy has been compared to the ‘Moneyball’ approach of the Oakland Athletics baseball team, using a database of player statistics to identify targets.

Millwall have been planning to extend their scouting network into foreign leagues. When he was manager of Stoke, Rowett recruited players from the Portuguese and French leagues as well as MLS in the United States.

“The way Brentford do things is their own unique model, it’s the way they want to do it,” Rowett said. “They buy players at a level to develop and then sell at a higher level.

“They’ve started to see the success of that and buy players at a medium level to hopefully sell at an even higher level. Of course they’re trying to get promoted and they have a consistent style of play.

“I think we have a very different model and one that we think is the right thing for our club. Within that is to find the best age profile, the best player out there, the best value out there, whether that’s in a European or domestic market, the British market.

“It doesn’t really matter, it’s more important that we get the right player, but I think certainly casting our net a little bit wider. That’s something we’ve always done personally.

“I know the recruitment team were keen to expand those options for us.”

Image: Millwall FC