Jayson Molumby linked with Millwall return after not featuring in Brighton’s league games

JAYSON Molumby is being tipped for a loan move back to Millwall this week.

A report in the Irish Independent on Tuesday morning claimed Molumby, 21, will return to south London from Brighton for a second successive season.

Ireland international Molumby hasn’t been involved in Brighton’s two league games so far this season, and has said he will seek a move away if he is not in boss Graham Potter’s plans.

Molumby played at right-back in Brighton’s recent 4-0 EFL Cup win over Portsmouth.

After that game Potter said: “Clearly that is not his position and he’s a midfield player, but just the necessity of the game he slotted in there for us. I thought he did it really well in terms of his attitude and approach to it was first class.

“That’s the type of character he is. He just wants to get on the pitch wherever, but clearly his longer term future is in midfield.

“He’s one where again we are excited to have him. He had a great loan last year, we want to get a real look at him and a real sense of how we can help him get to the next stage.

“He’s been training with the group. We’ve been impressed with his personality and footballing attributes, so we’re excited to have him.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen last month he was interested in a return to the club for Molumby.

