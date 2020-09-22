Jed Wallace reveals chat with Millwall boss on this issue – plus the question he is happy to avoid

JED Wallace has revealed he had a conversation with Millwall boss Gary Rowett over the summer about being more “selfish” to increase his goal threat.

Wallace scored 10 goals last season but the last of them came in the 3-2 defeat to Leeds on January 28.

He was still productive with assists, with three on the second-last day at QPR. That put him second in the Championship in 2019-20 with 13, three behind West Brom’s Matheus Pereira.

Wallace got off the goal mark for the season on Saturday when he scored the winner at Rotherham.

“You always want to be scoring and creating goals and towards the end of the season I created quite a few,” Wallace said.

“I’ve had a big chat with the manager over the summer. I didn’t feel like I got myself enough goal-scoring opportunities towards the end of last season. I need to be bit more selfish at times with my movement and maybe not go quite so wide or deep. I want to try and get on the end of things myself.

“On Saturday I had a little bit of luck but took a good touch around the goalie and put it in the net. It was going to be that sort of game. We’ve played too very direct teams. In the Rotherham game it was going to be a little bit of quality or a mistake that would make the difference, and they made the mistake.”

It was Millwall’s first win in their first away game of the league season since 2015. In their three previous campaigns in the Championship it has taken them until the 14th, 13th and ninth game to get that first victory on the road.

“It feels like we’ve had that question asked of us a million times over the years,” Wallace said. “Since Covid it has made playing away from home a bit irrelevant.

“In the first weekend of games there were six away wins in the Championship, which is mental. It has kind voided it, really, which doesn’t suit us. If there’s one place that teams don’t want to play at with the fans it’s probably Millwall. So that’s probably affected our home form a little bit.

“But it’s good to get that first win of the season. Everyone can pretend it doesn’t play on your mind, but it certainly does. You want to get that first win and get as many points on the board as quickly as you can. It was nice to do that Saturday.”

Image: Millwall FC