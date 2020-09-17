Millwall boss explains why he doesn’t want to set date for on-loan Tottenham striker’s return

GARY Rowett has explained why he is not keen to put a definitive date on Troy Parrott’s return from injury.

Rowett says on-loan Tottenham striker Parrott, 18, has a “chance” of being involved against Rotherham at the New York Stadium this Saturday.

Parrott hasn’t fully trained since injuring his quad after scoring in a friendly at Southend on August 29.

The Ireland international is working on his recovery at Calmont Road, building up his fitness with Millwall’s sports science team.

The trip to face the Millers might come too soon for him, making Brentford at The Den the following Saturday likelier for a competitive Lions debut.

“There’s always a chance,” Rowett said. “If you look at [a return] four weeks from when he did it that probably rules him out of the weekend, but maybe gives him a chance for the weekend after.

“I’m sort of reticent to give dates and times because if they don’t make it back then people will start saying they’ve not done it properly, when it’s not a case of that.

“He hasn’t joined in full training yet but he is training with the physios and looking sharp. He’s absolutely desperate to play. But we’re only going to do that when it’s safe for him to do so.

Image: Millwall FC