‘Unbelievably unselfish’ – Millwall boss hails Lions striker as goal-less run not a ‘concern’

GARY Rowett isn’t concerned about Tom Bradshaw’s current run without goals – and praised the forward for the “unbelievably unselfish job” he does for the team.

Bradshaw started on the left side of a front three in the 3-1 win against Cheltenham on Tuesday, when he set up Ryan Leonard for the opening goal.

The former Barnsley striker worked tirelessly for the side, with his movement and link-up play giving the Robins plenty of problems.

Bradshaw deserved a goal for his industry, and almost got his first in 22 games late on but his effort went just past the post.

Rowett wants more goals from his side this season to push them towards the play-offs. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored two goals in four games after football’s restart in June, but that’s half his total for Millwall in 32 league games including eighteen substitute appearances.

But Rowett isn’t worried about the pair’s output, preferring instead to praise their attitude and contributions to winning performances.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a concern,” Rowett said. “The players are working hard. They know the current scenario that we need more goals. We need more goals from across the front positions but also from everywhere else in the team.

“Someone like Bradders, you don’t have to tell him how long he’s not scored for. What I would say is when he’s needed to he’s done an unbelievably unselfish job for the team.

“And he’s been in winning teams, it’s not like his not scoring has stopped us winning.

“But of course as a striker they need to do what they’re paid to do, which is put the ball in the back of the net. They know that and I’m sure they’ll get back on the score sheet sometime pretty soon.”

