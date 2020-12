RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 3-1 second-round EFL Cup win over Cheltenham Town.

Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney and Matt Smith put the Lions three goals up before Finn Azaz’s goal.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the win over Michael Duff’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year