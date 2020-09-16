Millwall assistant talks Romeo comeback – and Burnley or Sheffield United in round three

MAHLON Romeo came through “unscathed” in his first test of the season in Millwall’s 3-1 win over Cheltenham on Tuesday evening.

Romeo played for an hour before he was replaced with Jiri Skalak as the Lions booked an EFL Cup third-round tie against Burnley or Sheffield United.

“I’m delighted for Mahlon to be back out there,” Lions assistant Adam Barrett said. “It’s good to get him his first minutes under his belt and he’s come through it unscathed.

“That will build Mahlon up nicely, he’ll be a lot better for that first taste of match action which is what he needed. We’re pleased he got through that unscathed and got that 60 minutes under his belt.”

Shane Ferguson also made his first appearance of the season and notched two assists against the Robins.

“We’ve got great competition for places now within the squad, which is great,” Barrett said. “There is real healthy competition in there. They are a great group and they’re all together, but they have to fight for their shirts.

“It’s a long season, it’s not going to be the same team every week and the same players. That’s why it’s important, games like tonight, to give them more game-time to make sure that everyone is sharp and ready for the weekend.”

Burnley play Sheffield United on Thursday.

Barrett said: “It’s going to be difficult, two very good sides, so whoever we face we know it’s going to be a tough game. But it’s one we’re looking forward to, we’ll prepare properly for it.

“We’ve got a lot of belief in our squad, and it’s a great challenge and a great test for us. I’m sure it’s a test that all the players will be looking forward to. I know as staff we will be as well.”

Image: Millwall FC