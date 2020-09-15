Millwall assistant on Mahoney challenge, Bradshaw effort and Lions’ start to the season

MILLWALL assistant manager Adam Barrett said “confidence is starting to build” after the Lions made it two wins from three games this season by beating Cheltenham 3-1 in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Ryan Leonard set the hosts on their way on Tuesday night by drilling home from Tom Bradshaw’s set-up as Millwall took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Connor Mahoney finished Shane Ferguson’s cross to the net early in the second half and Matt Smith added a third in the 62nd minute.

Finn Azaz got one back seven minutes later before Bradshaw went close to a fourth for the Lions late on but his shot went just wide.

Millwall play Burnley or Sheffield United in the third round next week.

“The application from the boys has been superb,” Barrett said. “These ties can be really difficult and we’re delighted we’ve come through it. There are bits that we can improve but we’re pleased to be through to the next round.

“Three goals tonight, we’ve managed to score a few goals in the two cup games. It’s nice to get lads on the scoresheet and the boys get more minutes under their belts. With pre-season being so short they’ve all had match minutes and are in a good place.

“We’d love to have our supporters in the ground, it’s such a help for us. We really miss the atmosphere that they do create.

“But it was a really professional performance. There are things we can do better, there were times when we were a bot sloppy on the ball.

“We’re delighted with the start. It’s two wins and a draw and confidence is starting to build. We’ve got a little bit of an unbeaten run going. I know it’s only three games, but hopefully we can take that into Saturday [against Rotherham].”

Leonard’s goal was his second in his last six games.

Barrett added: “Lenny’s got that ability, he arrives late on to things really well. He’s definitely got the capabilities to score goals. He’s had a good start. He’s got a cracking shot on him, and I’m delighted for him tonight. Without a doubt he can score goals for us.”

Bradshaw worked tirelessly for his side, first from the left of an attacking three, then as a centre-forward. Barrett was also pleased with Mahoney’s contribution, but wants to see the same from the winger in the league.

“That’s the thing now, it’s that consistency. Connor is a fantastic talent, he’s got a hell of a lot of ability. He took his goal really well tonight, I was delighted for him.

“We all know he can do it, and the challenge for him now is to do it consistently.

“Bradders works his socks off, he’s such an honest player. He had one near the end when he went through on his left foot but it just went past the post.

“I’m sure if he keeps working and keeps applying himself that goal will come. Hopefully he’ll be off and running.”

