REPORT: Millwall 3-1 Cheltenham Town

MILLWALL are through to the third round of the EFL Cup where they will meet Burnley or Sheffield United next week after defeating Cheltenham 3-1 at The Den on Tuesday.

Ryan Leonard fired Millwall ahead in the 20th minute with a low drive into the bottom corner after he was set up by Tom Bradshaw.

Millwall doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half through Connor Mahoney, who lashed in from Shane Ferguson’s cross.

And Ferguson was again the supplier for the Lions’ third, as Matt Smith turned home the left wing-back’s attempt in the 62nd minute.

Seven minutes later the Robins got one back when Finn Azaz beat Bart Bialkowski from outside the box.

Main match details

10’ Mahoney brilliantly spins out of a challenge in midfield and curls in a right-footed shot that a stretching Bradshaw just misses.

16’ Millwall have two chances in quick succession and Mahoney is involved in both. First Shaun Hutchinson challenges for the winger’s corner before the ball bounces back to Smith who heads just wide from six yards. Mahoney then shoots low from 30 yards forcing Josh Griffiths to save low to his left and the goalkeeper then gets up to dive on the loose ball.

20’ GOAL It’s been coming, and it’s brilliantly executed. Smith nods down to Bradshaw who holds up the ball on the edge of the box. The forward tees up Leonard and he fires home brilliantly from 22 yards into the bottom left corner.

32’ Leonard is inches away from a second but nods just wide from Jake Cooper’s header across goal following Mahoney’s deep corner from the left.

36’ Leonard is on the goal trail again but this time his shot from 25 yards goes over without worrying Griffiths.

43’ Out of nothing Cheltenham almost equalise. May shoots and Bart Bialkowski is scrambling across goal as the ball goes just wide. The keeper wouldn’t have got to it.

A minute later May has the ball in the net after running in behind and shooting low past Bialkowski into the bottom right corner, but the forward is offside.

48’ GOAL Millwall waste little time extending their lead as Mahoney brilliantly controls a right-footed half-volley to drill the ball past Griffiths into the top left corner.

60’ It’s a substitution that was pre-planned as the returning Mahlon Romeo is replaced with Jiri Skalak

62’ GOAL It never looked in doubt but it’s routine now for the Lions. It’s another assist for Ferguson, but this time he doesn’t mean it as he scuffs a volley and Smith reacts to prod home into the bottom left corner.

69’ GOAL But just seven minutes later Cheltenham give themselves a chance after their most positive spell of the game. Azaz shoots from range and the Robins are suddenly resurgent.

75’ It’s Azaz again who curls an effort towards the bottom corner and Bialkowski is forced to turn it past the post.

79’ Bennett comes on for Ferguson as Millwall switch to four at the back.

85’ Millwall settle down now and Bradshaw shoots from a tight angle on the left but he misses the far right post.

94’ Cheltenham almost have another but William Boyle can’t get enough power on his header to beat Bialkowski.

Millwall survive late Robins rally to reach third round

Millwall were in almost total control of this game for an hour. Then Azaz scored and the home side became a little ragged.

There had been few signs they were in any danger. Azaz gave his side unexpected hope and almost got another but Bialkowski denied him.

The Lions had been coasting. Romeo made his first appearance of the season and showed little sign he has slowed down after a groin problem hampered him towards the end of the last campaign. He gave Millwall that natural energy and width on the right, driving at the Robins defence.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett took him off after an hour and was able to rest several other players ahead of the trip to Rotherham in the league next Saturday.

After that the Lions can look forward to a visit from Premier League Burnley or Sheffield United to The Den.

Mahoney shows his quality

In an interview in Southwark News, out this Thursday, Mahoney says this is a “massive” season for him. He knows he was underwhelming in his first campaign after a seven-figure move from Bournemouth.

He was constantly involved and he was obviously a few classes above his opponents. He just needs to do it consistently in the Championship to be a regular starter.

He was signed by Neil Harris to play in a 4-4-2 system, but more often than not in that formation he found himself too deep having to defend. It’s not what he prefers. In a 5-2-3 set-up he can get on the ball higher up the pitch and with one or two touches be in a position to cross or shoot.

Leonard answers manager’s call

With his obvious shooting ability from distance, it’s a wonder Leonard has only scored four goals in 62 games for Millwall. It’s now two spectacular strikes in his last six games, and Ben Thompson and Shaun Williams will find it hard to displace him next Saturday.

Rowett wants more goals from around the pitch this season. Leonard can offer that from midfield.

Smith now has two goals in two starts this season, and Ferguson can be pleased with his contribution with two assists on his first appearance of the campaign.

Team news

Rowett made seven changes to his starting XI: Romeo, Murray Wallace, Ferguson, Ryan Woods, Mahoney, Smith and Bradshaw replaced Thompson, Alex Pearce, Scott Malone, Williams, Jed Wallace, Jon Dadi Bodvrsson and Bennett.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo (Skalak, 60), Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Ferguson (Bennett, 79); Leonard, Woods; Mahoney, Smith (J Wallace, 70), Bradshaw.

Subs: Wright, Thompson, Malone, Bodvarsson.

Image: Millwall FC