TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Cheltenham Town – seven changes for Lions against Robins

MILLWALL play Cheltenham Town at The Den on Tuesday evening aiming to book a place in the third round of the EFL Cup against Burnley or Sheffield United.

The Lions are unbeaten in their first two games of the 2020-21 season and are strong favourites to go through against the League Two side.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes seven changes to his starting XI: Mahlon Romeo, Murray Wallace, Shane Ferguson, Ryan Woods, Connor Mahoney, Matt Smith and Tom Bradshaw replace Ben Thompson, Alex Pearce, Scott Malone, Shaun Williams, Jed Wallace, Jon Dadi Bodvrsson and Mason Bennett.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Cooper, Ferguson; Leonard, Woods; Mahoney, Smith, Bradshaw.

Subs: Wright, Skalak, J Wallace, Bennett, Thompson, Malone, Bodvarsson.

Here is the Cheltenham side:

