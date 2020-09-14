Millwall midfielder returns to face Cheltenham – plus updates on defender and striker

MAHLON Romeo could return for Millwall in their EFL Cup second-round game against Cheltenham at The Den on Tuesday.

Ryan Woods is available again after being unable to play against parent club Stoke as the sides drew 0-0 in their opening league game on Saturday.

Lions boss Gary Rowett doesn’t expect striker Troy Parrott to be available as Millwall aim to book a place in the third round.

Rowett said: “Mahlon will have a chance Tuesday, Woodsy’s obviously available to play. I don’t think Troy will play.

“It will be an opportunity for some of the players that couldn’t play [against Stoke] or that we didn’t pick.

“I’m looking for a much more energetic and, not exciting I wouldn’t say, but a much more composed performance in the cup and take it into the league game.

“Stoke are going to do that to a lot of sides this year, they’re going to make it difficult for teams. They’ve had some good results at the start of the season and have some good quality players.

“I felt it was a stalemate and neither team did enough to win the game.”

Image: Millwall FC