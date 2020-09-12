Millwall boss has frank assessment after draw – as Stoke manager rues ‘bizarre’ late call

GARY Rowett conceded Millwall didn’t do enough to win their opening league game against Stoke – as Potters boss Michael O’Neill claimed his side could have had a penalty after a “bizarre” incident in the last minute.

O’Neill felt there was contact from Shaun Hutchinson on Jacob Brown in the box, but instead the Stoke attacker was booked for simulation.

The Lions struggled in the first half against the visitors before improving after the break.

“Stoke have shown towards the end of last season, and in pre-season with good results against the likes of Leeds and Newcastle, they’re a good, physical side,” Rowett said. “It’s a similar formation to ourselves, they play directly to the front to two strong, physical strikers.

“I think it made the game really hard. When it’s a game like that you want to settle it down and play the way you want to play, not the opposition. We struggled to do that and that’s testament to their resilience and physical strength.

“I was disappointed with the first half, when we had the opportunity to pass the ball we didn’t do it with anywhere near enough quality. When we had a chance to compete and win second balls we didn’t do that with enough drive and desire.

“It was a disappointing first half. We came under a bit of pressure, Stoke were the better side without really creating anything clear-cut.

“The second half was a little better, we matched them up, had slightly more quality but not a lot more. We had slightly more control of the game, we were the better side second half but not a lot better.

“It was a similar story. Neither team created much. Stoke are difficult to play against, when you want to step forward and try and press something the ball gets played directly into the front players and then you have to turn. It was quite hard for either team to get any foothold or grip on the game.

“I think they’ll go away from home and they’ll beat a lot of sides. They’ll out-battle a lot of sides and they’ve got quality. In a game like that you have to play with more composure and settle the game down.

“It’s a disappointing first game but having said that we won the cup game, got a clean sheet in the first league game. We take a point, move on and accept we didn’t play well enough.”

Millwall were missing Ryan Woods against his parent club as well as Mahlon Romeo and Troy Parrott.

Rowett added: “Every side’s going to say the same, but we were missing some key players today. I’m sure Stoke would say the same.

“Ryan Woods would have made a huge difference to the way we play, he’s a top, top midfielder that gets us playing. We missed Mahlon. Lenny [Ryan Leonard] filled in and did really well, but we missed Mahlon’s attacking qualities.

“Troy could be the difference in those types of games but I felt the game was there for us to step up and cause Stoke problems. But it didn’t look like we had that extra gear.

“But as usual the players are professional, resilient, do the right things and get a clean sheet. We move on to live another day.”

O’Neill thought Brown was harshly treated late on.

“It’s never an easy game here, whether the fans are in our out,” O’Neill said.

“Both teams pressed each other, which is a big part of the modern game. Overall I thought we were the better team, we had more opportunities.

“We had a lot of corners and didn’t maximise the chances we had. At the end there’s a really bizarre decision. The referee has a decision to make whether he gives a penalty, there’s clear contact with Hutchinson that constitutes a penalty. It certainly doesn’t constitute a dive.

“But there won’t be many teams who will come here this season and win.”

