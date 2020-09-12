REPORT: Millwall 0-0 Stoke City

MILLWALL and Stoke City played out a dour 0-0 draw in their opening league game of the 2020-21 season at The Den on Saturday.

Stoke were the better side in the first half as Tyrese Campbell went close. Sam Vokes fired just wide of the post after the break.

Connor Mahoney had a late opportunity for Millwall but his shot was blocked.

Main match action

7’ Stoke were the more threatening side early on and Bart Bialkowski rushed off his line to deny Sam Clucas from close range.

12’ Millwall’s first half-chance comes from Jake Cooper heading down Jed Wallace’s deep free-kick to Shaun Hutchinson who tees up Ben Thompson for an effort that goes well over.

19’ Wallace finds Scott Malone on the left and he brilliantly goes past Tommy Smith before finding Jon Dadi Bodvarsson inside. The striker takes a touch on his right before shooting low with his left, and Adam Davies makes a comfortable save.

21’ Three quick corners for Stoke, Danny Batth gets his head to the last one but heads down into the ground and it’s easy for Bialkowski.

23’ Cooper produces a brilliant tackle to take the ball off the toe of Vokes as the forward is about to shoot after Stoke cleverly work him into space.

35’ There is little in the way of attacking play from Millwall. Instead, Stoke go forward again and Thompson is booked for a foul on Nick Powell 25 yards out. Powell hits the free-kick into the wall.

36’ The Potters go much closer as Campbell runs wide of the back three into space, and his shot deflects into the side-netting.

HT – Millwall 0-0 Stoke

48’ Clucas finds Powell on the edge of the box. The attacking midfielder shoots, and it’s straight at Bialkowski who saves.

51’ Wallace pulls a cross back towards Malone who seems to be in two minds between taking a touch and shooting and the ball gets away from him in the box.

55’ It’s a brighter start to the second half for Millwall, but it’s Stoke who go close Vokes who shoots just wide of the left-hand post.

58’ Wallace hits a 25-yard free-kick into the wall. Two minutes later he runs across the edge of the box to shoot, but Batth makes a strong block. It’s better from Millwall in the final third.

64’ Double substitution for Millwall as Matt Smith comes on for Bodvarsson, and Mahoney replaces Bennett.

76’ Smith keeps the ball in near the end-line and finds Wallace. It’s an excellent first touch as Wallace spins into the box, but then he can’t match the initial quality as he fires well over.

80’ Powell cuts inside Thompson to shoot from 25 yards but it’s a tame effort and it’s an easy save for Bialkowski.

82’ Murray Wallace comes on for Malone.

84’ Jed Wallace sprints down the right and Mahoney is calling for it on the left as Stoke are stretched. Wallace doesn’t quite get his cross right as Mahoney has to check his run, and Smith blocks the shot on the edge of the box.

90’ Almost some late drama as substitute Jacob Brown goes down in the box. There appears to be contact and it seems a harsh yellow card for the attacker.

Draw fair result as neither side deserves to win

Frustration.

That probably sums it up after Millwall’s opening league game of the season. Stoke were better in the first half, the Lions probably shaded it after the break. Neither side could make strong claims to have deserved the win.

Certainly neither goalkeeper was really tested, though Stoke had marginally the better chances.

There was very little quality and even when there was it was quickly followed by a reversion to type. Wallace’s effort in the 76th minute summed it up.

This was two similarly matched teams cancelling each other out. Lions boss Gary Rowett will have been much more pleased with Millwall’s second half after tweaking his formation at the break from 5-2-3 to 5-2-1-2.

Rowett brought on Mahoney and Smith and the former probably had his side’s best chance, but Stoke’s Smith made a good block.

Stoke finished strongly and there was that nervous late moment when Brown went over in the box. It would have been harsh on Millwall to lose it then.

Lions need creative central spark

Millwall only had one new player on the pitch in Malone and there was a definite sense in the first half they needed something different that the injured Troy Parrott is capable of bringing.

Stoke knew that one of their tasks was to defend against the switch of play. They played five at the back, and when the ball was played wide to wing-backs Malone and Ryan Leonard there was little space for them. Malone did beat Smith for that chance for Bodvarsson, but that was the only moment when the Lions found some attacking space before the break.

And the Potters were solid through the middle, not allowing the hosts to play through them. Millwall needed more ingenuity in that central attacking area, someone to knit things together higher up the pitch and get around the patrolling Jon Obi Mikel. In this formation that is up to Wallace and Bennett to go inside, but they struggled to get involved in the first half.

Rowett tried to address that in the second half as Wallace moved to a central role behind a front two of Bodvarsson and Bennett.

Team news

Rowett was somewhat limited in his options today. Midfielders Ryan Woods and Billy Mitchell were out, along with Mahlon Romeo and Parrott.

Alex Pearce replaced Murray Wallace in the centre of defence from last week’s EFL Cup game at Crawley. Shaun Williams came in for Woods and Bodvarsson started in place of Smith up front.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone (M Wallace, 82); Thompson, Williams; Bennett (Mahoney, 64), Bodvarsson (Smith, 64), J Wallace.

Subs: Wright, Ferguson, Skalak, Bradshaw.

Image: Millwall FC