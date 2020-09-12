TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Stoke City – Surprise inclusion for Lions forward against Potters

MILLWALL host Stoke in their opening game of the 2020-21 Championship season.

The Lions didn’t concede a goal against the Potters in two games last season, winning 2-0 at The Den in Gary Rowett’s first game in charge and drawing 0-0 away.

Team news

Rowett is somewhat limited in his options today. Midfielders Ryan Woods and Billy Mitchell are out, along with Mahlon Romeo and Troy Parrott.

Alex Pearce replaces Murray Wallace in the centre of defence from last week’s EFL Cup game at Crawley. Shaun Williams comes in for Woods and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson starts in place of Matt Smith up front.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Thompson, Williams; J Wallace, Bodvarsson, Bennett.

Subs: Wright, M Wallace, Ferguson, Skalak, Mahoney, Smith, Bradshaw.

Here is the Stoke side: