CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Stoke City

MILLWALL kick off their 2020-21 Championship campaign against Stoke City at The Den on Saturday – and recent trends point to a home win.

The Potters are on the longest current winless opening-day run of all sides in the English Football League: 10 games (seven defeats, three draws). Their last win in a season’s curtain-raiser was 2-0 against Burnley in 2009.

Millwall have lost just one of their last six fixtures on the opening weekend, 1-0 at Nottingham Forest at the start of their first season back in the Championship in 2017.

However, before Lions supporters get too carried away, Stoke spent nine of those seasons in the Premier League, playing the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool (twice), Aston Villa and Everton in their first game.

In their first season back in the Championship Stoke sacked Rowett in January. The Potters dispensed with Rowett’s successor Nathan Jones the following November and were in deep relegation trouble for most of the last campaign until four wins in their final six games lifted them from 20th to a 15th-place finish under Michael O’Neill.

O’Neill has added Jacob Brown, Steven Fletcher, Morgan Fox, James Chester and former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel to his squad this summer. The bookies are confident last season’s struggle was a blip, as Stoke are currently joint-sixth favourites for the Championship title.

Rowett certainly isn’t taking anything for granted this weekend.

“They’re going to be a stronger team this season. They’ve managed to get through their problems, time has allowed them to do that,” Rowett said.

“Michael has a side that’s very experienced and physically strong. The fact that it’s Stoke has no bearing on me at all. It’s our first game, a home game and we want to start the season well.

“We know it will be a tough game, like they all are in the Championship, and we know we’ve got to perform to our best to get three points.”

Rowett will be without Ryan Woods against his parent club and the injured Billy Mitchell. Mahlon Romeo and Troy Parrott have only slim chances of being involved.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Thompson, Williams; J Wallace, Smith, Bennett.

Match odds

Millwall 8/5 Draw 2/1 Stoke 9/5

Last season

Millwall 2-0 Stoke (Thompson 45, J Wallace 75 pen); Stoke 0-0 Millwall

Image: Millwal FC