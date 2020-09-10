Millwall’s Frank Fielding back in full training as Lions prepare for opener against Stoke City

FRANK Fielding continued his comeback from a long injury lay-off as he took part in training on Thursday ahead of Millwall’s opening 2020-21 Championship fixture against Stoke City at The Den on Saturday.

Fielding hasn’t played a senior competitive game since August 2019 after tearing his squad in the first match of 2019-20 against Preston and then injuring his arm after his return to training.

Former Bristol City stopper Fielding, 32, was put through his paces at Calmont Road alongside Bart Bialkowski and Joe Wright – the latter who could be on the bench this weekend.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett could still recruit another goalkeeper. Rowett told NewsAtDen this week: “It’s something we need to look at, it’s an area that we’d like to try to add another body in.

“It’s a bit of a difficult balance at the minute but we’ll try to work out what the right thing to do is.”

Image: Millwall FC