‘If they want to pay £30million’ – Millwall boss on whether Stoke can sign Lions players

GARY Rowett doesn’t believe that Stoke are excluded from signing any Millwall player despite the Potters taking head of recruitment Alex Aldridge from the Lions in pre-season.

Millwall open their Championship campaign this Saturday against Stoke, who on Thursday confirmed the signing of winger Jacob Brown from Barnsley. Brown joins new recruits John Mikel Obi, Morgan Fox, Steven Fletcher and James Chester.

Rowett has insisted all summer that Millwall have no intention of selling their most important players. And he stressed it would take large sums of money for the Lions to consider parting with any player.

“If they want to pay £30million for them then I think we can bypass that,” Rowett said. “I don’t believe there are any exclusions in there to sign one of our players. They’d just have to pay a lot of money and for it to be worthwhile for us anyway.

“I don’t think there’s any buy-out clauses for our players, so there’s not any information that’s really important. I don’t think it makes too much difference.”

Image: Millwall FC