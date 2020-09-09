Millwall boss explains loan plans for promising youngsters after impressive pre-season

GARY Rowett would prefer to keep Hayden Muller and Tyler Burey at the club until January – but isn’t ruling out loan moves for the pair if a “fantastic” opportunity comes in.

Muller and Burey have both earned Rowett’s praise during pre-season. Defender Muller, 18, and 19-year-old former AFC Wimbledon winger Burey both made their senior debuts in the last game of last season, the 4-1 win over Huddersfield at The Den.

“I don’t think our immediate aim is to get them out on loan, we want them around to see what we’re doing so they can understand the way we work and the principles and how they’re going to fit into that,” Rowett said.

“They need game time that the other players have had. They’ve had the training minutes, they haven’t had as much game time because they’ve been sat on the bench for our games. So it will be ideal when the 23s start playing regularly, they can drop into that and then drop in and out of our training.

“It’s probably one that in January you look at it again. We’d never rule loans out, if we think it could be a fantastic one for their development then of course we’ll look at that.

“But I’m quite happy for them to be around, they’re learning a lot and getting a lot out of being around the first team.”

