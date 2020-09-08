Millwall striker Matt Smith hoping to ‘reap the benefits’ of Lions supply line this season

MATT Smith is relishing having a productive supply line this season after getting off the mark in the first competitive game against Crawley at the weekend.

Smith got the better of former Millwall captain Tony Craig to head in Millwall’s third in the 3-1 win from Jed Wallace’s cross.

Former QPR striker Smith, 31, was the Lions’ top-scorer with 14 goals in his debut campaign in SE16, and his header at the weekend was his seventh in his last 11 games.

Smith was asked after the game if it plays on a striker’s mind if he doesn’t score early in the season.

“It’s always nice to get off the mark early, is what I would say, to get that first goal under your belt frees your mind a bit and you can crack on and get some more,” Smith said.

“To get it on the first day is ultimately really pleasing and hopefully there are more to come.

“I’m ultimately only as good as my supply line. As a player I’m heavily reliant on players around me to look good. With the likes of Scott Malone, Connor Mahoney, Jed [Wallace], Mahlon [Romeo], there’s plenty of talent in those wide positions.

“Hopefully I can reap the benefits of that.”

Smith was pleased with Millwall’s attitude as they comfortably saw off the League Two side.

Smith said: “I thought we played really, really well. These games can be a bit of a banana skin sometimes and ultimately it boils down to mentality.

“To a man we were really, really good. We passed the ball with a purpose, we had a good tempo and we were really physical which we had to be because they’re a big side.

“In terms of a first game we had lots to be really pleased about. We defended well in the box and looked dangerous on attacking set-pieces. As a collective there were plenty of positives.

“[Pre-season] has been good, it largely does feel like a continuation of last season. It was good to get a couple of weeks away and a bit of mental respite, get a nice holiday in.

“We’ve had three very good weeks’ training under our belts and some very competitive games to keep our match fitness ticking over.”

Millwall face Stoke – the joint-sixth favourites for the Championship title – at The Den in their first league game of the season next Saturday.

“Ultimately you want to get the league campaign off to a good start,” Smith added. “It’s a difficult game, Stoke have got a lot of good players.

“But, like last season, it’s no foregone conclusion, favourites don’t necessarily end up where they’re supposed to.

“We want to lay down a marker early and get off to a good start because a good bit of momentum at the start can take you far.

“The manager’s been in the door a good while now so I think in terms of his ideas, philosophies and the way he wants us to play the lads know that. We know our roles and responsibilities and what each player brings.

“We’ve had a long while to work on it so hopefully now after a good season we can go into this full of confidence.”

