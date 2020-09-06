Millwall draw League Two side at The Den in the second round of the EFL Cup
MILLWALL have been drawn against Cheltenham Town at The Den in the second round of the EFL Cup.
The Lions defeated Crawley 3-1 on Saturday, while Cheltenham won 1-0 at Peterborough.
The clubs have met six times – all in League One – Cheltenham winning the first game before five consecutive Millwall victories.
The ties will be played on September 15/16.
The third round will also be drawn today.
EFL Cup second round (south section)
Gillingham vs Coventry
Newport vs Cambridge
Brighton vs Portsmouth
Millwall vs Cheltenham
Reading vs Luton
Bristol City vs Northampton Town
Southampton vs Brentford
Leyton Orient vs Plymouth
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Oxford United vs Watford
Ipswich vs Fulham
West Ham vs Charlton
Image: Millwall FC