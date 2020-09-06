Millwall draw League Two side at The Den in the second round of the EFL Cup

MILLWALL have been drawn against Cheltenham Town at The Den in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The Lions defeated Crawley 3-1 on Saturday, while Cheltenham won 1-0 at Peterborough.

The clubs have met six times – all in League One – Cheltenham winning the first game before five consecutive Millwall victories.

The ties will be played on September 15/16.

The third round will also be drawn today.

EFL Cup second round (south section)

Gillingham vs Coventry

Newport vs Cambridge

Brighton vs Portsmouth

Millwall vs Cheltenham

Reading vs Luton

Bristol City vs Northampton Town

Southampton vs Brentford

Leyton Orient vs Plymouth

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Oxford United vs Watford

Ipswich vs Fulham

West Ham vs Charlton

Image: Millwall FC