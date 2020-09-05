Millwall’s Malone shows ‘perfect example’ – while Leonard provides potential solution

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said Scott Malone’s goal was “the perfect example” of what his side need to do more this season.

Malone set the Lions on their way with the opener in the first round of the EFL Cup at Crawley on Saturday, with Jordan Tunnicliffe’s own goal and Matt Smith’s header giving Millwall a comfortable 3-1 win.

Rowett was pleased with the attitude of his side as they did a clinical job ahead of their first league game against Stoke at The Den next Saturday. The Lions boss also praised Ryan Leonard, who played right wing-back in the absence of Mahlon Romeo.

“We approached the game like our last pre-season game in terms of making sure players got minutes, making sure players are ready for next week,” Rowett said.

“But I also think there are a lot of good things to come out of it, when you play a game like this the mentality has to be spot on otherwise you give the opposition a big chance.

“They are never easy games, you see an enthusiastic opponent who wants to take a nice scalp in the cup. And I thought a lot of what we did was good. Not being disrespectful to Crawley but I felt we looked fairly comfortable, we made a mistake for the goal which gave them a little bit of a lift.

“But it was quite a comfortable game for us. When we moved the ball we got into some really good areas and created lots of good chance, we just need to be a little bit more ruthless.

“When you see the goal it’s the perfect example of what we need more of this season. Woodsy [Ryan Woods] puts a great ball in and our left wing-back is high up the pitch threatening the back post. We did that quite well, Lenny got really high a lot of times and allowed us to switch play and put him into good areas.

“I thought he was really good, it’s a bit of a problem area for us at the moment. I wanted to see who could play that role, and I thought he excelled in it.

“Scotty’s a quality player, he’s good on the ball, he goes and links, he’s bright. I thought there were some really good moments from other players as well.”

Image: Millwall FC