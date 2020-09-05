REPORT: Crawley Town 1-3 Millwall

SCOTT Malone, Matt Smith and an own goal sent Millwall comfortably through to the second round of the EFL Cup with a 3-1 win at Crawley on Saturday.

Millwall went in front in the 14th minute when Malone – on his second Lions ‘debut’ – volleyed home from Ryan Woods’ cross.

It was 2-0 on 33 minutes as Jake Cooper headed Connor Mahoney’s corner back across goal and Jordan Tunnicliffe diverted the ball over the line.

Crawley got themselves back in the game two minutes later through Sam Ashford who ran down the centre before firing low past Bart Bialkowski.

Smith restored the visitors’ two-goal lead 14 minutes into the second half by stooping to head in substitute Jed Wallace’s cross.

Main match action

2’ Malone goes down in the box under Joe McNerney’s challenge but play is waved on.

7’ Mahoney’s shot is blocked in the box as Millwall start on the front foot against their League Two hosts.

8’ Ryan Leonard earns the Lions a corner that Mahoney takes, but Cooper heads well over.

14’ GOAL Millwall are patient building on the right. Woods produces a neat piece of skill before crossing. The Crawley defenders – including former Lions captain Tony Craig – are drawn to Smith, and Malone speeds on to the cross before sending a right-footed volley into the bottom right corner.

19’ Mason Bennett, Murray Wallace and then Smith are just a whisker away from getting a decisive touch on Mahoney’s dangerous free-kick from the left.

23’ Mahoney has two chances to shoot in the box but doesn’t take them before trying to find Bennett, but Crawley have numbers back.

31’ GOAL Cooper is at the back post to head across goal, and the ball goes in off Tunnicliffe as Millwall cruise.

33’ GOAL But, having seen little threat on their goal, the visitors give far too much space to Ashford who fires accurately inside the far right post.

37’ Ashley Nadesan races into the box and sends a left-footed shot whizzing just past Bialkowski’s left post.

46’ Jed Wallace comes on for Bennett at the break.

47’ Wallace is immediately on the attack as he beats McNerney on the outside before cutting in on goal, but he blasts his effort well over.

52’ Brilliant cross-field pass from Woods to find Leonard. His cross diverted behind for a corner, which Wallace takes but Cooper heads wide.

54’ Ben Thompson is growing into the game. He finds Mahoney whose cross from the right is headed over by Smith.

56’ It’s another Mahoney delivery, from a corner on the right, and Cooper rises at the back post to head just over.

59’ GOAL Millwall were getting closer all the time. Jed Wallace takes a short corner on the left to Malone who returns it. Wallace looks like he’s shooting as he whips in the ball, and Smith dives to head in from three yards out.

63’ Crawley goalkeeper Tom McGill tips over Smith’s header from Leonard’s cross.

74’ Jed Wallace finds substitute Tom Bradshaw on the left. He cuts in to shoot low and McGill saves.

76’ Leonard tries a shot from distance but the ball sails well over the crossbar.

80’ Millwall continue to go forward and Wallace again goes down the left to cross but Smith just misses making contact with the ball.

90′ McGill scrambles back to claw away Malone’s clipped effort.

Talking points

Millwall cruise through to second round

Millwall mostly had it their own way in West Sussex. Even when Crawley got in for a quick goal back the away side never looked like they would relinquish the lead.

Malone looked a real threat on the left, averaging a position much further forward than last season’s regular left wing-back, Murray Wallace.

The Lions will be disappointed that they switched off to allow Crawley an easy goal. But the Lions always looked a cut above and they go into Sunday’s draw for the second and third rounds.

Malone gets off to flyer

It looks like in this formation Gary Rowett intends to give Malone real attacking licence. He spent plenty of time in this game almost in line with the front three.

But this was a game in which he could take those risks, against a League Two side whose previous competitive fixture was on March 7. They didn’t have the attacking threat to make Malone too worried about having to go back towards his own goal.

When Leonard, playing right wing-back, pushed down the flank it allowed Mahoney to move inside and join Bennett in getting close to lone striker Smith. It was almost like a 4-2-4 at times with Cooper as a left-back.

Rowett played Murray Wallace in the middle of a back three, a position he could feature in a lot more this season.

Woods looks sharp – but misses out next week

Woods had an easier option to pass to Leonard before the goal, but instead curled in a superb ball that Malone brilliantly fired home.

Woods could be a pivotal player this season. Jed Wallace said last week on NewsAtDen the midfielder is probably a player the Lions wouldn’t have signed under Neil Harris, who preferred his midfielders to take the minimal number of touches before getting the ball forward.

Not that Woods dwells on the ball, but he takes time to assess his options before making decisions. He is a ball of energy, so often available for a pass, and he doesn’t given up possession easily. He produced a delightful piece of skill to make space before his assist for Malone.

He’s a player that clubs with designs on promotion to the Premier League – Brentford and Stoke – have signed before. Millwall look like challengers for the top six with Woods in their side.

Ben Thompson was quieter in midfield, but grew much more into the game in the second half. He has played little competitive football since last December so this game should bring him on.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett set his side up in a 5-2-3 formation, with Leonard starting at right wing-back.

The back-up goalkeeper was Joe Wright.

Winger Jiri Skalak was in the match-day squad after pulling out of the warm-up against Crystal Palace last Tuesday.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Woods (Williams, 61), Thompson; Mahoney (Bradshaw, 72), Smith, Bennett (J Wallace, 46).

Subs: Wright, Pearce, Burey, Skalak.

Image: Millwall FC