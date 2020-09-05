TEAM NEWS: Crawley vs. Millwall: Lions name strong side – as ex-Milwall captain starts for hosts

MILLWALL are at Crawley Town for the opening game of the 2020-21 season.

The Lions have only met the League Two side once in their history – the first round of the League Cup in 2012 when Crawley won on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has set his side up in a 5-2-3 formation, with Ryan Leonard starting at right wing-back.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Woods, Thompson; Mahoney, Smith, Bennett.

Subs: Wright, Pearce, Williams, Burey, Skalak, J Wallace, Bradshaw.

Here is the Crawley side, which includes former Lions captain Tony Craig and midfielder Jack Powell: