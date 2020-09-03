Millwall boss excited to have ‘flexible’ midfielder raring to go ahead of the new season

GARY Rowett believes Ben Thompson’s pre-season work “will do him the world of good” as the Lions boss looks forward to calling on the midfielder’s versatility this season.

Thompson – who scored the first goal of Rowett’s reign, in a 2-0 win against Stoke – tore his hamstring last December and didn’t play again until June, albeit a period that included football’s Covid-19-forced suspension.

Twenty-four-year-old Thompson played as a number 10 in that win against the Potters last October, and he has also featured in a deeper midfield role as well as as part of a front three under Rowett.

Rowett has a number of attacking players who can feature in different positions, and he is set to continue switching between 5-2-3 and 4-2-3-1/4-4-1-1 formations this season depending on the opposition.

Rowett is pleased to have a fit and firing Thompson – who scored a spectacular volley in a 3-0 friendly win at Southend last weekend – available for the start of the season.

“He didn’t play a lot of minutes towards the end of last season after his injury, so this pre-season will do him the world of good,” Rowett said. “The same with Ryan Leonard.

“Thommo’s a flexible player, a great lad, great character. He fits into those midfield areas, whether that’s a two or a three. He fits into a number 10 role, he can play wide.

“He’ll be an important player for us.”

Rowett also commented on where he intends to mostly use Mason Bennett this campaign.

“Mason can play through the middle, Rowett said, “he’s flexible and can play anywhere in the front three. He played in the play-off final as a number 9 [for Derby] against Aston Villa.

“Predominantly he’ll play out on that left-hand side. He came into the building late but looked very good at Southend. You can see exactly why we’ve brought him back to the club.”

Image: Millwall FC