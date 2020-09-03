Millwall boss Gary Rowett on potential signing of new keeper – with Frank Fielding still out

GARY Rowett is pleased Millwall have the bulk of their business done in this transfer window – but the Lions could bring in a goalkeeper as cover for Bart Bialkowski.

The Lions wrapped up deals for Mason Bennett and Scott Malone last Friday, but injuries could force Millwall to bring in cover.

Frank Fielding hasn’t trained this pre-season, and his only appearance remains the opening game of last season when he pulled a quad muscle. The former Bristol City stopper then injured his arm on his return to training in January.

The Lions are likely to be in reactive mode for the remainder of the transfer window.

“We’ve got the targets we set out for, so we’re not desperate to do much more at the moment,” Rowett said.

“Obviously we’ll see with injuries and if we have to react then we’ll try to do that.”

Millwall have only rookies Ryan Sandford and Joe Wright as back-ups for Bialkowski. Neither of the former two have played for Millwall’s first team in a competitive game.

“We’ve got some options,” Rowett said. “We could bring someone in as a number 2, as back-up to push Bart. The challenge with that is if we were to sustain an injury then that person has to be good enough to go and play.

“If we don’t do anything and we get an injury then we could take a goalkeeper as a number 1 to play anyway because Ryan Sandford and Joe Wright don’t class as senior goalkeepers because they’ve not played enough minutes.

“It’s a bit of a debate. It’s going to depend on who we can get and at this stage of the season there are a lot of good goalkeepers out there who are looking to be number 1s, guaranteed. And obviously we can’t do that with Bart’s form.

“So it’s one we’re still looking at.”

Millwall could also still offload players, with Jiri Skalak – who was injured in the warm-up before Tuesday’s friendly against Crystal Palace – in that category.

Rowett said: “I think that for him he wants to be more involved, and fair play to him. We spoke about trying to – reinvent him is probably the wrong word – but reinvigorate him to see if we can play him in a different position.

“The right wing-back position is one we feel probably would suit him. So we’re trying to give him some game-time there in pre-season.

“And while he’s part of our group and our squad we’ll continue to work with him. I think he was just one of a number of players that haven’t played as much, and you understand that they want to look for some football elsewhere.

“That remains the case with any of those players, but it’s a difficult market and you have to presume that most of your players are still going to be here.

“So then it’s how can we get the best out of them? That’s the case with Jiri.”

Image: Millwall FC