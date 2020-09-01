LIVE: Millwall 0-1 Crystal Palace

FOLLOW the action as Millwall take on Crystal Palace in a friendly at Th Den.

Updates

Full-time

That’s it, Palace come away with a 1-0 win.

89′ So close to a leveller! Mahoney crosses, Smith mis-hits his shot and Bradshaw back-heels it just past the post from eight yards.

86′ Pierrick shoots from 25 yards but it’s fairly straightforward for Bialkowski.

81′ Mahoney’s cross from a free-kick is headed away before Thompson tries a half-volley but the ball bounces into the ground and Smith can’t reach it as it goes wide.

79′ Brown crosses and Bradshaw thumps a header wide. Guaita never looked worried about it.

75′ Those changes are Matt Smith for Cooper; Ben Thompson for Leonard; Tyler Burey for Jed Wallace; Junior Tiensia for Malone; James Brown for Muller.

75′ McArthur fires over from distance as Millwall get ready to make five more changes.

71′ Mahoney has given Millwall way more of an attacking threat. He earns a corner but Palace clear his delivery.

68′ Finally a Millwall effort on target and it’s a decent one. Jed Wallace picks out Malone at the far post and his right-footed volley forces Guaita into a low save.

A minute later Wallace fires high and wide.

65′ It’s still 5-2-3 for Millwall, with Wallace on the left side of a back three and Cooper in the middle.

63′ Triple switch for the Lions: Murray Wallace for Pearce; Ryan Woods for Williams; Connor Mahoney for Bennett.

60′ Hutchinson clears off the line after McArthur put Ayew through.

55′ Really good build-up play from Millwall as Bradshaw releases Muller down the right, but the youngster’s cross sails over the crossbar.

53′ Palace should have another goal as Schlupp is through in the box, but he rasps an effort at Bialkowski, who does well to hold on to the ball.

46′ Second half about to kick off, no changes for Millwall.

Half-time

It’s been comfortable for Palace, who have by far the game’s best player in Zaha. The visitors take a 1-0 half-time lead into the break after Meyer’s goal.

45′ Leonard is down and requires treatment, but he appears okay to continue.

41′ Millwall have struggled to get into Palace’s half for the last 10 minutes. Wallace is out on the right and going the wrong way, he tries to pick out Bialkowski but is closed down and fortunately for him it’s a goal-kick.

35′ Malone crosses and it comes off Mitchell for a Lions corner.

But Palace clear it.

GOAL

30′ You knew there was trouble when Pearce was left one-on-one against Zaha on Millwall’s inside-left. He tricked his way past the Lions’ captain before crossing low, the ball breaking for Meyer who clips home.

26′ Important header away by Hutchinson…but now Palace have a free-kick right on the edge of the box.

But it’s a woeful effort from Jordan Ayew who hits a tame effort straight into the wall.

19′ Wallace attacks down the right and shoots off Dann for a corner.

Leonard takes it but Guaita catches.

16′ Muller gets back well to stop the ball reaching Zaha after a Palace counter-attack following a Millwall corner.

14′ Ward gets in behind Cooper to cross low but he doesn’t find a team-mate.

10′ Malone again getting deep into the Palace half, he crosses and it seems to go for a corner off a Palace defender. Cooper holds his head as he can’t believe Tim Robinson has given a goal-kick, and Pearce lets the referee know what he thinks.

Chance now for the visitors, but Schlupp fires wide from 25 yards.

9′ Superb ball from Williams to pick out Malone down the left, but the defender can’t get past Kouyate.

7′ Lightning footwork from Zaha to go past Williams in midfield, but Leonard gets back to stop the Palace forward.

1′ Jiri Skalak picked up an injury in the warm-up. Hayden Muller comes in at right wing-back.

Team news

It’s a 5-2-3 formation for Millwall:

#Millwall team to play Palace: Bialkowski; Skalak, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Leonard, Williams; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett. — NewsAtDen (@NewsAtDen) September 1, 2020

Here are the Lions subs:

Sandford, Wright, Muller, Brown, Tiensia, M Wallace, Woods, Thompson, Mahoney, Burey, Smith.

And the Palace side:

Image: Millwall FC