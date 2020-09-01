‘Incredible’ – Millwall boss on defender’s 122-game streak and key elements behind it

GARY Rowett has hailed Jake Cooper’s run of consecutive league games as “incredible” ahead of the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Cooper, 25, has started the Lions’ last 122 Championship matches – and played every minute of each – going back to November 2017.

One-hundred-and-twenty-seven of Cooper’s 130 league appearances since he joined permanently from Reading in July 2017 have been starts. He has also made 12 appearances in the FA Cup (8) and League Cup (4) in three seasons.

“It’s an incredible run and shows not just the level of Coops’ performances but how well he looks after himself between games,” Rowett said.

“He’s incredibly professional. He’s one of the first players in the building every day to do his preparation for training.

“He’s a very resilient player and long may that continue. But when you’ve got a player on a long run like that they’ve got to keep playing well to stay in the team and make sure the run continues. I’m sure that will be his motivation.

“We’re certainly fortunate he’s been able to put in so many good performances over the years.”

Image: Millwall FC