PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Crystal Palace

GARY Rowett is set to continue to rotate and assess as many players as possible in Millwall’s final pre-season game before they face Crawley in the first round of the EFL Cup next Saturday.

The Lions take on south London rivals Crystal Palace at The Den on Tuesday afternoon.

Rowett has lots of options as he chooses his starting XI. However, Troy Parrott, who was on target in the 3-0 win at Southend on Saturday and was due to be away with Ireland this week, is out of Stephen Kenny’s squad, the Football Association of Ireland has confirmed. He picked up a muscle problem at Roots Hall.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Shane Ferguson are also away on international duty.

Rowett has used Jiri Skalak as a right-back and wing-back as the Lions prepare for their first Championship game against Stoke on September 12.

Tom Bradshaw has played on the left side of a front three, with Rowett stressing the need for players to be able to operate in different positions in a condensed season.

Rowett could also play a five-man and four-man defence in each half as he wants his players to continue to be comfortable in both.

Hodgson added former Millwall attacker Ebere Eze to his squad last week from QPR, the fee potentially rising from £16million to £20million.

Palace defeated Charlton 3-0 on Saturday, with Eze playing the first half.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Skalak, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Leonard, Williams; J Wallace, Smith, Bennett.

Troy Parrott on target against Southend: